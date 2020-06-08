Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KDMN. ValuEngine upgraded Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kadmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

KDMN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $716.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harlan Waksal bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Also, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 in the last ninety days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

