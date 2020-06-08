JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $365.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $317.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.