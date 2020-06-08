Joseph C. Galante Buys 4,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PNFP opened at $47.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

