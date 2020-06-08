Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 5.8% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $388.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

