JMP Securities Increases Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $150.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Docusign to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.18.

Get Docusign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.64 and its 200-day moving average is $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,492,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.