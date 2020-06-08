Jim Frankola Sells 100,000 Shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jim Frankola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Frankola sold 100,145 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $1,078,561.65.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jim Frankola sold 25,000 shares of Cloudera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.86 on Monday. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $2,696,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $9,684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $18,322,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.