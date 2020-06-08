JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of JDDSF stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

