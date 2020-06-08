Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their market perform rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

