J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.72. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $252,840. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after buying an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,946,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

