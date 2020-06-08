J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SJM. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.15.

NYSE:SJM opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

