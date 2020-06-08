iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.09. 12,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,299. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

