iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michael Bell Sells 4,000 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michael Bell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $320,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IRBT stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRobot by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.