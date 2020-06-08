IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

IQ opened at $18.06 on Thursday. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IQIYI by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 267,334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in IQIYI by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IQIYI by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IQIYI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

