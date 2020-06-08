Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 18,664 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 560 call options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.12. 79,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,857. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16,777.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.