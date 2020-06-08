Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 554.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,170. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

