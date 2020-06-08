Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,637 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,897. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.