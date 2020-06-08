Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Position Cut by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,383 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,170. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

