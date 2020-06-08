Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $632.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $561.00 to $632.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $576.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $592.76 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.84. The company has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,863. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

