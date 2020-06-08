International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

