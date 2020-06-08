Insider Selling: Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Major Shareholder Sells 40,086 Shares of Stock

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $791,698.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Human Genetic Therapies Shire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 108,472 shares of Translate Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $2,154,253.92.

TBIO opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $935.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54. Translate Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 859.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Translate Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

