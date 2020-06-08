Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Michael Goldstein sold 15,723 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $2,656,243.62.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $161.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.86.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $45,435,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 502,144 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

