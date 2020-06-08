Insider Selling: Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Sells 17,418 Shares of Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 17,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $560,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,555.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 28th, Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $776,272.38.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $548,380.80.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $282,900.00.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $794.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

