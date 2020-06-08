Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 3rd, Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $525,774.48.
PetIQ stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
PetIQ Company Profile
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.
