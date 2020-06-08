Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $539,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $525,774.48.

PetIQ stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

