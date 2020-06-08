Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Major Shareholder Sells 29,668,891 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $6,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $5,370,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 737.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,401.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 438,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

