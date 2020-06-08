Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells 5,930 Shares of Stock

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Neil Kumar sold 5,930 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $178,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,806,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $2,469,192.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Neil Kumar sold 1,805 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $45,991.40.

On Friday, April 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 300 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $7,527.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,631,192.42.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.73. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.