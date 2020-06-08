InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a market cap of $29,445.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00799345 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019568 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00163490 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

