Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 48.1% in the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.43 on Monday, reaching $180.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

