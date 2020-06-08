Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. Notably, the metrics declined year over year owing to the coronavirus crisis. COVID-19 along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have had adversely impacted the company in the first quarter. Due to this, the company suspended operations in 35% of its hotels globally. Of late, estimates for 2020 have also declined sharply. However, the company’s differentiated brand portfolio and strong expansion plans bode well. Also, its increased focus to strengthen financial flexibility and core operation is noteworthy. The company also has very strong liquidity, which will help it tide over the pandemic.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NYSE H opened at $63.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

