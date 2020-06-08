Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 813,385 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $136,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 506,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 346,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. 129,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

