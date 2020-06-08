Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Sells $863,923.00 in Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,707 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $863,923.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $854.94 million, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $110.90.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 223.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heska by 6,845.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heska by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Heska from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.