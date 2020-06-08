HENKEL AG & CO/S’s (HENKY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HENKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

HENKY opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

