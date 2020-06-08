Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of OMAB opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

