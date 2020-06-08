GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSKY. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.
NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.24. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
