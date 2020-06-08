GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSKY. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GreenSky from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.

Get GreenSky alerts:

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.24. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). GreenSky had a net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.