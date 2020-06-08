Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.86 on Friday. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.