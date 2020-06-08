Gran Tierra Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,411% compared to the typical volume of 107 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,014. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 900,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,419,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 563,295 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on GTE shares. Mackie cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

