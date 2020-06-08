Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.13% of Global Payments worth $58,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $187.86. 34,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,320. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $2,054,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

