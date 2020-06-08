GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 3,074,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

