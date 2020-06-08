Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLAE opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.95.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

