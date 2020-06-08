Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $63,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,446,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 144,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 108,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,083 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,755,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

