Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Genesco from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Genesco by 42.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 906.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 3,877.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.