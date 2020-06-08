General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,203,345 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $53,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in General Motors by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 152,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 107,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Motors by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 484,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 250,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.08. 473,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,596,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

