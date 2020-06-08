General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312,558 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,668,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,589,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,282,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

