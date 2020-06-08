GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

GELYY opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

