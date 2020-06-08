Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GCI. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

GCI stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Gannett has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $371,618.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gannett stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

