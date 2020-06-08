G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig purchased 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

