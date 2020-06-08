FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 169.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 660.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 497,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

