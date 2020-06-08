Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.46.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at $9,180,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.