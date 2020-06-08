Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Sells $510,118.56 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 236,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $510,118.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,841,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D. Keith Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, D. Keith Mosing sold 16,431 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $36,148.20.

On Tuesday, May 26th, D. Keith Mosing sold 214,598 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $424,904.04.

On Wednesday, May 20th, D. Keith Mosing sold 114,147 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $234,001.35.

On Monday, May 18th, D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $221,529.45.

On Wednesday, May 13th, D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of Franks International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,101,426.30.

FI stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Franks International NV has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franks International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

