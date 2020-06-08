First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,594. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

