Fintab (FNTB) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Fintab has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Fintab has a market cap of $3,297.55 and $1.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.14 or 0.05686661 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00055649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

About Fintab

FNTB is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab . Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

